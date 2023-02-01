HOUSTON (KIAH) — A man is expected to survive after a fight at a parking lot at a gas station in west Houston on Tuesday night.

Officers responded to a shooting at a gas station at 4000 Synott Road near the Westpark Tollway around 7:30 p.m. and found a man shot at least one time.

Police said they learned the man was in the parking lot of a convenient store and got into an argument with another man. That’s when the shooting started.

The shooter fled in a maroon sedan. The victim was transported to a nearby hospital and is in stable condition.

The investigation continues.