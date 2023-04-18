HOUSTON (KIAH) — An investigation is underway after a man was shot in the back as he tried to get away from a fight in northwest Houston.

According to witnesses, four people were standing outside a Country Inn and Suites hotel at 12915 FM 1960 when two men began fighting a little before midnight.

When the fight was over, one man pulled out a gun and shot at another man in his 20s as he tried to get away. The suspect sped away in his car, leaving the victim and his friends calling for help.

Harris County Sheriff’s deputies are now going through video footage near the hotel in search of any leads to the suspect.