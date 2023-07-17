HOUSTON (KIAH) — A fight led to a shooting of a man at a southwest Houston hookah bar early Sunday morning, police said.

Officers were called to the scene at 11235 Southwest Freeway around 2:20 a.m. Sunday morning and discovered that a fight between several women and a waitress at the Opium Hookah Lounge had spilled into the parking lot.

At some time during the altercation, someone started shooting, and a man was shot in the back, police said.

The 20-year-old victim was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Police are still investigating the incident.