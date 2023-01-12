HOUSTON (KIAH) — A man is hurt after getting shot outside of a gas station in Greenspoint.

It happened around midnight Wednesday on Greens Road at Imperial Valley Drive.

Houston police say a number of people got out of a car behind the gas station and then walked around to the front of the store and shot the man.

Multiple bullets also hit the car parked outside, as well as some bullets were reported hitting an apartment building across the street.

The victim is expected to survive. He’s the only victim despite the hail of gunfire.