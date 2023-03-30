HOUSTON (KIAH) — A man is in the hospital Thursday morning after trying to push into his ex-girlfriend’s apartment and getting shot.

Police say the man was seen looking for his ex at her apartment on the 8500 block of Broadway Street, near Hobby Airport, around 11 p.m. Wednesday night.

Police said that the victim was seen on the property earlier in the day looking for his ex. Once the victim found her later that night, he tried to make his way into her apartment.

That’s when her new boyfriend got into an argument with him and ended up shooting the victim.

Police are now working the case to determine whether self-defense will be justified.