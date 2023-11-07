HOUSTON (KIAH) — A get-together with friends ended with a man being shot to death late Monday night at a home in northwest Houston.

Houston police were called to a house on the 4300 block of Spring Valley Drive near Brookshire Drive around 12:20 a.m. early Tuesday morning.

Officers found a 41-year-old man with a gunshot wound inside the home and was declared dead at the scene.

Police said that two men were visiting the tenants at the home when one of them pulled a gun and shot the other, then fled the scene in a white car.

A preliminary investigation and witness statements indicated the suspect is a person known to the victim, and possibly may have been a friend to the victim.



Anyone with information in this case is urged to contact the HPD Homicide Division at 713-308-3600 or speak anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.