HOUSTON (KIAH) — A man was shot and killed outside a church in Huffman on Sunday after allegedly making threats to the pastor.

Harris County Sheriff’s deputies say the man left after the threats Sunday morning but later returned with some kind of vape stick in his hand.

Update #1: shooting occurred in church parking lot (not inside). One person is detained. No further threat to the public. https://t.co/VGZIvHWfA2 — Ed Gonzalez (@SheriffEd_HCSO) November 12, 2023

He ran toward a church member who was working security and was shot twice. The man died at the scene.

The shooter was detained for questioning, and the case is expected to go to a grand jury.