HOUSTON (KIAH) — A man is dead after a shooting at a smoke shop in east Houston overnight Wednesday morning.

At this time, there are few details, but Houston police said that the incident happened around 4:30 a.m. Wednesday morning at the 8700 block of Mesa Drive near Linda Vista Road.

Police responded to a shooting at a smoke shop that has now turned into a murder investigation.

Police said it is unclear if the man who was killed is the store’s clerk or a customer.

Upon arrival, police set up crime scene tape to block off the area for investigators.

Multiple units were also parked outside the business as police searched the area.