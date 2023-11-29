HOUSTON (KIAH) — A man is now dead after a fight in a convenience store in south Houston.

The incident happened just before 10 p.m. Tuesday night at a store on 4811 Bellfort Ave., near Cullen Boulevard.

Photo of the shooting suspect. (Houston Police Department)

Police said two men got into a fight when the other one pulled a pistol and shot before running away. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police released surveillance photos of the suspect, who is described as a 6-foot-tall Black man with a slim build, wearing a black and gray jacket and blue jeans.

Anyone with information on the identity or whereabouts of the suspect or in this case is urged to contact the HPD Homicide Division at 713-308-3600 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.