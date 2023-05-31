HOUSTON (KIAH) — A meeting to sell shoes went very wrong after police say one man tried to rob the other in Houston’s East End.

The men met up around 8:15 p.m. Tuesday night in the 4300 block of Capitol Street. Police say the buyer tried to rob the seller. Both pulled out guns and the would-be robber was shot in the arm, police said.

He was taken to the hospital, where he was later declared dead.

The suspect was detained at the scene and the shooting is under investigation.

Police said the Harris County District Attorney’s Office will determine if charges will be filed.