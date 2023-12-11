HOUSTON (KIAH) — A man was shot and killed inside a parked car at a store off Highway 249 near Old Bammel North Houston in northwest Harris County.

Investigators say the suspect was outside Primos Food Store – located at 14180 Highway 249 – around 6:15 p.m. Sunday night and followed the victim, then shot into the victim’s car.

The victim, identified as Bryson Walton, 28, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Officials don’t know if there was an argument before the shooting. But witnesses told investigators Walton was arguing with another Black man in the parking lot, then was shot by the other man when Walton returned to his car.

Investigators don’t believe the suspect and victim knew each other.

Investigators with the Harris County Sheriff’s Office Homicide and Crime Scene Units responded to the scene and are conducting the follow-up investigation.

If anyone has any information regarding the murder of Bryson Walton, they are asked to contact the Harris County Sheriff’s Office Homicide Unit at 713-274-9201 or call Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS (8477).