HOUSTON (KIAH) — A man was shot and killed while on FaceTime with his girlfriend in a northeast Houston home on Thursday night.

Police are investigating the shooting that took place just before 9 p.m. Thursday night on the 3700 block of Hage Street.

Officers reported finding a 45-year-old man with multiple gunshot wound to his chest. The man was later declared dead at the scene.

Investigators told our news partners that the man was on FaceTime with his girlfriend and told her something was wrong. But all they know is that the shooting took place inside of the house.

Police are questioning witnesses. Detectives learned a bright blue Chevy Silverado pickup truck was seen fleeing the residence after the shots were heard.

Anyone with information in this case is urged to contact the HPD Homicide Division at 713-308-3600 or speak anonymously with Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.