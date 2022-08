SUGAR LAND, Texas (CW39) — Police said a man was shot at a Dominos restaurant Thursday night.

It happened around 11:25 p.m. at 11920 Dairy Ashford Road near West Airport Boulevard.

At least one person was shot multiple times, and Sugar Land police said it’s not clear if the victim was an employee.

He was taken by ambulance to a nearby hospital, and his condition has not been released.