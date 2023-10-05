HOUSTON (KIAH) — An intruder at a scrap yard near downtown Houston has been shot after police say he was allegedly trespassing on the property and trying to spray paint a guard dog.

This happened just before 7 p.m. Wednesday night in the 1100 block of Jensen Drive.

Police said the intruder first grabbed a can of spray paint and sprayed a dog on the property, then he picked up a pole and started walking toward the security guard. That’s when the security guard fired at the trespasser.

Police told us the security guard is cooperating with investigators. The trespasser is expected to be okay.