HOUSTON (CW39) — A man was shot and injured after showing up at his ex-wife’s residence in east Harris County, authorities said.

Deputies with the Harris County Sheriff’s Office were called to a home in the 14000 block of Bandera Street around midnight on Monday night. When they arrived, they found a man with gunshot wounds.

The man was taken to a hospital by ambulance with non-life-threatening injuries, deputies said.

Early reports indicate that the man’s ex-wife lives at the house, and he was standing outside of the house.

The wife’s new boyfriend then arrived and got into a verbal argument with the ex-husband, who then pulled out a gun and shot the ex-husband, deputies said. The boyfriend then fled the scene.

Deputies said that they know the identity of the boyfriend, and the investigation is ongoing.