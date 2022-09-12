HOUSTON (CW39) — A man is dead after an officer-involved shooting near a restaurant in Gulfgate Mall on Sunday night.

Houston police say a man was escorted out of the restaurant as it was closing at 11 p.m. The man left the area and returned with a tire iron in his hand.

An employee saw him and went to a Liberty County District Attorney’s Office investigator, who was working at the location.

The suspect then charged at the officer with the tire iron in hand. The officer then fired his gun, hitting the suspect.

The officer was not injured and an investigation is underway, police said.