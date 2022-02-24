HOUSTON (KIAH) — A pair of bounty hunters shot and wounded a man in a shooting incident on Wednesday night near Houston’s Fifth Ward, police said.

HPD officers patrolling were in the area near 3498 Liberty Road at 10:25 p.m. when they heard multiple gunshots. When they arrived on the scene, they found a man wounded by a gunshot, police said.

Paramedics responded to the scene and transported the 31-year-old victim to an area hospital. He is listed in critical condition, police said.

Officers learned the man was involved in a shooting with two men who identified themselves as bounty hunters. The bounty hunters told officers they were executing a warrant at the location when the man fired shots at them, police said. Both men returned fire, striking the man.

Authorities are still investigating the incident. Anyone with information in this case is urged to contact the HPD Major Assaults & Family Violence Division at 713-308-8800 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.