HOUSTON (KIAH) — A ShotSpotter call leads Houston police to a home where a man was shot multiple times and killed Wednesday night near Sunnyside.

Around 11:15 p.m., a ShotSpotter notification and a call from a woman led police to a duplex on the 4600 block of Sunflower Street, near Cullen Boulevard.

The woman told police she and the man got to the duplex together, and when he got out of the car, that’s when the shooting happened.

Police say the frightened woman drove away and called 911.

The man, believed to be between 30 to 40 years of age, was pronounced dead at the scene with multiple gunshot wounds. The woman was not hurt.

Police said there is no information on a possible suspect at this time.

Anyone with information in this case is urged to contact the HPD Homicide Division at 713-308-3600 or speak anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.