HOUSTON (KIAH) — A man is dead Thursday morning after someone shot him, then his pickup truck ran into a utility pole in west Houston.

An off-duty police officer found the man’s body after hearing an argument going on along the 8100 block of Long Point Road around 11 p.m. Wednesday night.

Surveillance video that Houston police officers were able to get shows the man running into the pole. And it matches what the off-duty officer told investigators.

Police are now talking to witnesses to learn what led up to the shooting and crash.

The investigation is ongoing, police said.