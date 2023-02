HOUSTON (KIAH) — A man is recovering Tuesday morning after he was shot during a carjacking near Louetta Road and Champion Forest Drive in Cypress.

It happened around 8:45 p.m. Tuesday night at the 17100 block of Carroll Lake Drive in the Champions Springs subdivision.

Arriving Harris County Sheriff’s deputies found a man with gunshot wounds. He was taken to a nearby hospital in stable condition.

Deputies learned the shooters had stolen the victim’s Jeep Cherokee.

The investigation is ongoing.