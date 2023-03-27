HOUSTON (KIAH) – A man is recovering after he became the victim of a home invasion early Sunday morning.

The break-in took place at 1:30 am in the 15100 block of Ella Boulevard, at the Chartwell Court Apartment complex.

Deputies with the Harris County Sheriff’s Office said the suspects were able to enter the home through an unlocked garage door.

One of the men in the home was shot by the suspects. There were two children and two other adults at home at the time. They were not hurt.

Deputies are asking anyone with information to please contact Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.