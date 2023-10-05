HOUSTON (KIAH) — A 21-year-old man who was shot multiple times in the leg was taken by Life Flight to Memorial Hermann Hospital Wednesday night around 10:30 p.m.

Harris County deputies say the man was arguing with two other men along the 8500 block of Spring Green Drive near West Road.

According to detectives, the 21-year-old was being chased through the neighborhood when he was shot, collapsing near a fence of a house.

The reason they were arguing is unknown and the suspect got away. Deputies located narcotics and a pistol at the scene.

At this time, investigators are checking the neighborhood to see if anyone has cameras that might have recorded the shooting.