HOUSTON (KIAH) — Another shooting at a gas station Wednesday night in northwest Houston has a man hurt.

It happened around 9:20 p.m. at a gas station at 4502 FM 1960, on the corner of Stuebner Airline Road.

Harris County Sheriff’s deputies say the man, who may be homeless, was arguing with another man who was pumping gas. A third man in the car started recording video of the argument on his phone.

The first man then turned his attention to the man recording the video and took his shirt off while approaching him.

That’s when the man recording the video pulled out a gun and shot him before driving off.

The man pumping gas remained at the scene and cooperated with investigators.

It’s unclear how that man is doing as of Thursday morning.