HOUSTON (KIAH) — A man is recovering Thursday morning after he was shot near an apartment complex in Webster.

It happened at 2 a.m. when he was dropping off another man at the apartment complex at 16400 El Camino Real near Galveston Road.

The driver was approached by three other men, two with handguns demanding his car. While he was taking off his seat belt, one of the men shot him in the shoulder, police said.

He then grabbed a bat that was inside his car and ran to a nearby Kroger grocery store for help. The suspect then fled in his vehicle, police said.

The victim was taken to a nearby hospital where is expected to be okay. The investigation is ongoing.