HOUSTON (KIAH) — A man is recovering after a shooting in Cloverleaf.

Harris County sheriff’s deputies responded to reports of a shooting around 11 p.m. Tuesday night at the 14000 block of Oak Leaf Lane.

When crews arrived, they found a man shot in the ribs.

Investigators say the victim is a 22-year-old man who has mental health issues, and the incident could have been self-inflicted.

Family violence detectives are investigating.