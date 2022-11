HOUSTON (KIAH) — A man is recovering after being shot in the leg around 11:30 p.m. Sunday night in southwest Houston.

It happened near an apartment complex on the 10000 block of Club Creek Drive and Greenfork Drive.

Houston police located at least 13 casings and several vehicles were also struck.

Investigators believe the victim saw men spray painting a wall. He yelled at them to stop, and then the suspects shot him.

The suspects left the scene after the shooting.