HOUSTON (KIAH) — A shooting that happened in south Houston just before 2 a.m. Monday morning landed one man in the hospital.

Houston police said the shooting took place at H&K Hookah Lounge, located in the 5900 block of Gulfton Street. When officers from the 17th patrol division arrived, they found a man who had been shot in the neck.

Houston Fire Department officials were able to give aid to the victim. He’s been transported to a hospital and at last check was undergoing surgery.