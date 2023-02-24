HOUSTON (KIAH) — A man is recovering Friday morning after he was shot outside a convenience store in southwest Houston.

It happened around 12:40 a.m. Friday, as police say a group of guys were hanging out in a parking lot at 9839 Bissonnet Street near Woodfair Drive, when they heard gun shots and ran. One man realized he was shot in the leg.

The victim was transported to a nearby hospital and is expected to survive.

Police have not found a motive for the shooting and the investigation is ongoing.