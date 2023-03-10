HOUSTON (KIAH) — A late-night shooting leaves one man dead in southwest Houston.

A witness told officers she and her friend were walking to his car around 10 p.m. Thursday night on the 6300 block of Rampart Street. That’s when two men approached them.

She hid in the car, then heard four to five gunshots. She says there were two men driving a dark grey sedan, who fled the scene.

She was able to call 911, but the victim — a Hispanic man in his 50s — died at the scene.

Police said that they believe it is an attempted robbery turned into a homicide, but homicide investigators are on scene, along with the crime scene unit to continue this investigation.

Anyone with information in this case is urged to contact the HPD Homicide Division at 713-308-3600 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.