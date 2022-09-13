HOUSTON (CW39) — A man is in the hospital this morning after a possible drive-by shooting in southwest Houston.

It happened just before 10 p.m. last night at the 9700 block of Braeburn Glen near Braeswood Boulevard.

Houston police found the man lying in the street with several gunshot wounds. He was taken to a nearby hospital and rushed into surgery. He remains in critical condition.

Witnesses told officers they believe the man, possibly in his 30s, was the victim of a drive-by shooting.

One witness identified a white Jeep as the possible suspected vehicle, but no suspect information was given.