HOUSTON (KIAH) — Police are investigating a shooting that may have been the result of road rage.

It happened Sunday night around 8 p.m.

Police believe the shooting may have taken place near Cullen Boulevard and South Loop 610.

The victim was found in his vehicle with a gunshot wound nearby in the 5000 block of Sunflower Street.

He was taken by ambulance to a nearby hospital. His condition is not clear this morning.

No suspects have been arrested.