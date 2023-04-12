HOUSTON (KIAH) — One man is recovering Wednesday morning after being shot during a drive-by shooting in south Houston.

It happened Tuesday night around 9 p.m. in the 5100 block of Myrtlewood Street in the South Park neighborhood.

Police said the victim, described as a man in his 60s, was sitting on his porch when the suspects drove by and starting shooting.

Several shots were fired at the male who was sitting outside of his house. The man was struck in the leg and taken to the hospital in stable condition, police said.

Police also say they do not have a vehicle description or suspect description at this time and the investigation is ongoing.