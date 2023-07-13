HOUSTON (KIAH) — Police are trying to figure out how a man ended up with four gunshot wounds to his arms in north Houston.

Police said two men living at the 2500 block of Milwaukee Street, which is near the North Loop and the East Freeway, got into a fight over some property around 10:30 p.m. Wednesday night.

That lead to one of men shooting the other. Both men are claiming self-defense.

Both men had injuries and the man with gunshot wounds was transported to the hospital. He is expected to survive.

At this time, it’s unclear what started the argument and there were no witnesses to the shooting. Also, the Harris County District Attorney’s Office did not accept any charges pending further investigation, police said.