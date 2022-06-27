HOUSTON (KIAH) — One man is in police custody after an officer-involved shooting Sunday night in north Houston.

The incident happened inside the Walmart off the North Freeway near Crosstimbers.

According to a briefing by Houston police, around 7:30 p.m., a man walked into the Walmart and confronted another man.

The suspect hit the man with what police say may have been a bat or a pipe, then tried to leave the scene, police said.

An officer who was working an extra job at the Walmart then followed the suspect to a Panda Express restaurant, where the two men got into a fight, police said. The officer tried to use his taser twice during the altercation, but the suspect continued to assault the officer, according to police.

The officer then used his revolver and shot the suspect at least once in the torso, police said. The suspect then fled on foot to another restaurant.

Responding officers apprehended the suspect in the restaurant parking lot. The suspect was then transported to a local hospital and is in stable condition, police said.

The officer was also taken to the hospital for minor injuries, and is in good condition, police said.

The incident will be investigated by HPD’s homicide unit, as well as its internal affairs unit and the Harris County District Attorney’s Office.