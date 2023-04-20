HOUSTON (KIAH) — Police trying to figure out what happened Wednesday night in the back of an apartment complex in northwest Houston.

Police said a Hispanic man was found with a gunshot wound to the chest and appeared to be pistol whipped near the 6000 block of Hollister Road a little after 9:30 p.m.

A witness says the victim was injured during what was likely a robbery.

The victim was transported to a nearby hospital and underwent surgery.

Police said the suspect got away in a grey vehicle. And they are still looking for him.

He is described as a younger Hispanic male with the side of his head shaved and longer hair on the top of his head.