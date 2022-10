HOUSTON (KIAH) — A shooting at a convenience store Tuesday night in Pearland left one man dead, police said.

The incident happened at the 2500 block of Barry Rose Road around 10 p.m.

Houston police say the man reportedly got into a fight with some other men before the shooting.

Police are searching for surveillance video and witnesses. There is currently no suspect information.

Anyone with information in this case is urged to contact the HPD Homicide Division at 713-308-3600.