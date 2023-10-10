HOUSTON (KIAH) — A 23-year-old man was shot and killed at a restaurant in East Harris County on Monday night.

Deputies with the Harris County Sheriff’s Office were called to the Bombshells restaurant and bar at 13732 East Freeway around 11:45 p.m. Monday. They discovered the victim, a Hispanic man, with multiple gunshots. He was declared dead at the scene.

Investigators discovered the victim was having a verbal altercation with another 23-year-old man, when the man pulled out a pistol and shot the victim two to three times before leaving the scene on foot.

Deputies said that the suspect is known to them and at least one to two people in the not-so-crowded restaurant know him as well.

An investigation into the shooting is underway.