HOUSTON (KIAH) — A man was shot and killed while waiting at a bus stop Monday night in south Houston, close to Hobby Airport.

The shooting happened in the 7900 block of Bellfort Avenue as police were called to the scene just before 9 p.m.

Officers said they found a man’s body near a METRO bus stop with a gunshot wound.

Witnesses tell police the man was sitting at the bus stop when a car pulled up, firing several shots.

The victim leaped and tried to run and escape but collapsed in a grassy field nearby.

“Our homicide investigators have just arrived at the scene. They’re going to look at surveillance video, talk to witnesses,” HPD Lt. Larry Crowson said. “When we have more information, we’ll pass that along.”

If you have any information, you’re asked to call HPD’s Homicide Division at (713) 521-4600 or Crime Stoppers at (713) 222-TIPS (8477).