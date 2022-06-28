HOUSTON (KIAH) — Authorities are looking for two suspects in a Monday night shooting in west Harris County that left one man dead.

It happened at the corner of barker cypress and old greenhouse road at the Kroozin’ Market gas station, located at 5803 Barker Cypress in Katy.

Deputies from the Harris County Sheriff’s Office arrived on the scene around 7:30 p.m. to find a man in the parking lot with gunshot wounds. The victim, later identified as Johnathan Lowe, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators later found out through video surveillance that Lowe was talking with a couple in a gold SUV when the driver of that SUV fired a shot at the victim. Authorities do not yet have a reason for the shooting.

The occupants of the suspected SUV were seen entering the store shortly before the shooting. They are described as a Black man with dreadlocks, along with a Black woman, both appearing to be in their late teens or early 20, investigators said.

Investigators also said that the suspects and the victim frequently visited this gas station, as employees recognized all three individuals.

Anyone with information about the murder is urged to contact the Sheriff’s Office Homicide Unit at 713-274-9100 or Crime Stoppers of Houston at 713-222-TIPS.