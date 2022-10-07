HOUSTON (KIAH) — An altercation between two men at a woman’s apartment leads to a deadly shooting in west Houston.

It happened Thursday night at an apartment complex on the 12000 block of Overbrook Lane, east of South Dairy Ashford Road.

Officers arrived at the scene just after 10 p.m. to find a man who was already dead with gunshot wounds.

Witnesses told police the woman’s co-worker came to the apartment and was later confronted by her boyfriend.

After an argument breaks out, the co-worker pulled out a gun and fired at least four times at the boyfriend, police said. The suspect then ran off. No one else was injured.

The woman is now cooperating with police to identify the gunman.