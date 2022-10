HOUSTON (KIAH) Houston Police are searching for the killer after a man was killed in a shooting over the weekend.

HPD said that units responded to reports of a shooting Sunday night in the 12800 block of Dunlap St.. When they arrived, officers located a man shot multiple times in the drivers seat of a car. Houston fire responders pronounced the man dead at the scene.

Police said there are no witnesses and no motive. Investigation is on going.