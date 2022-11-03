HOUSTON (KIAH) — A man is in the hospital Thursday morning after he was shot in Sharpstown.

It happened around 8:30 p.m. Wednesday night at an apartment complex at 6115 Stoney Brook near Bellerive Drive.

Officers said when they arrived at the scene, they found a man with a gunshot wound.

He was taken a nearby hospital, but his condition is not known as of early Thursday morning.

Officers said that other residents in the complex heard the gunshots and a man asking for help.

It’s unclear what prompted the shooting and no arrests have been made.