HOUSTON (KIAH) — Police are investigating a shooting Wednesday night in front of a downtown Houston hospital that sent one man to the hospital.

Around 8:30 p.m. Wednesday night outside the St. Joseph Medical Center on the 1400 block of St. Joseph Parkway, a man with a gunshot wound to the leg was load onto a stretcher and taken to a nearby trauma center.

There are few details available at this time, but police say the man is going to be alright.

Meanwhile, as police were attending to the injured man and searching for clues, another man that was described as the shooter was taken into custody.

In the video at the scene, while offices had the man on the ground, they were putting handcuffs on him and a short time later, he was in the squad car.

Officers say the man had a pistol on him too.