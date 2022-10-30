HOUSTON (KIAH) — A man was killed in Houston overnight Sunday, and police are working to find a suspect.

Preliminary information from the scene showed at approximately a quarter before 2 a.m., Houston police were called to a home near the intersection of Interval and Hollock Streets for a call of shots fired.

When they arrived, officers found a Hispanic male in his thirties on the sidewalk near a small body of water. The man had a gunshot wound to the face and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Officers also found bullet casings in the area of the shooting.

Police have no suspect information to release at the time, and an investigation is underway.