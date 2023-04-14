HOUSTON (KIAH) — A man was shot and injured around 7:30 p.m. Thursday night in south Houston.

Police say the gunshot victim pulled his car into a gas station on the 12500 block of Martindale Road to ask for help. There were bullet holes in the driver’s side window.

Southeast offices are at 12500 Martindale. Adult male shooting victim transported in critical condition. Officers are working to determine where the shooting took place. 202 pic.twitter.com/jHpPzPub5C — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) April 14, 2023

He was transported to the hospital in critical condition with a gunshot wound to the head, police said.

Police said that there was a passenger in the car that was unharmed that told investigators that there was an altercation at a nearby apartment complex, and that is where the shooting took place.