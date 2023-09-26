HOUSTON (KIAH) — A man is recovering after being shot while he was looking for someone to help him with his car.

The incident happened around 2 a.m. Tuesday morning near East Almeda Road and Brollier Street in south Houston.

Houston police said three people were involved in the shooting: two men and a woman. The woman even had a dog with her.

Police said the victim’s car didn’t start and he walked to several businesses looking for help. That’s when he saw a man at a business down the road and asked if he could help get a jump start.

The man started yelling at the victim to get off his property and then shot him, police said.

It is unclear if the shooter was an employee or security.