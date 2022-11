HOUSTON (KIAH) — Police are investigating a shooting on Sunday afternoon in Humble that left a man injured with a gunshot wound to his back.

What we know so far is that four people were inside a car at the Park at Humble Apartments at 9390 FM 1960 around 1:40 p.m. Sunday at the when suspects ran up and opened fire, striking one victim.

The suspects then left in an unknown direction. The victim was taken to a trauma center and is expected to survive.

No others were injured.