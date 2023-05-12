HOUSTON (KIAH) — A man is now recovering Friday morning after he claims he was shot by a complete stranger while visiting family in Greenspoint.

Police found the man limping on the 400 block of North Sam Houston Parkway East around 3 a.m. Friday morning with gunshot wounds in several of his limbs.

Officers applied several tourniquets on the victim before he was transported to the hospital. He is expected to survive, police said.

The victim said he was simply walking through the apartment complex when an unknown man started firing at him.

Investigators are now searching the area for footage and shell casings and the investigation is ongoing.