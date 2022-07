HOUSTON (KIAH) — A man has been taken into custody after a barricade situation at an apartment.

The incident happened early Wednesday morning near West Sam Houston Parkway South and Holly Springs Drive.

Houston police said officers came to the apartment around 3 a.m. and the suspect may have a murder warrant.

After officers gave the suspect verbal warnings, he came out of the apartment was taken into custody.

There is no word yet on what charges the suspect may face.