HOUSTON (KIAH) — A man barricaded inside his car after crashing into a pole and shooting at a couple in south Houston Sunday night around 10:45 p.m.

It happened near Holmes Road and Fannin Street.

When officers arrived, they surrounded the vehicle and tried to talk the suspect out of the car for about an hour.

SWAT teams were en route to the scene when the man eventually came out of the car and was taken into custody.

A gun was recovered from the car.